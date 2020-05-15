David Guzman
November 8, 1931 - May 11, 2020
Born in Keeler, CA. He then joined the Navy, and married his wife of 63 years, Myrnadel, to whom he had 3 children, Greg, Jeff, and Lori. He and wife Myrna graduated from San Jose State, where they moved to the high desert. He taught Spanish at Apple Valley Junior, then Apple Valley Senior High, where he retired. He coached basketball for over 30 years in Apple Valley. He was truly an inspiration to all that he mentored. A loving husband, father, and respected teacher. He will be missed, and loved forever.
Published in the Daily Press on May 17, 2020