Service Information Desert View Funeral Home 11478 AMARGOSA RD Victorville , CA 92392 (760)-244-0007

Deane Arnold McGowen

August 17, 1925 - April 17, 2019



Deane Arnold McGowen passed away peacefully at his home in Apple Valley on April 17, 2019. Deane was born in Santa Rosa, California on August 17, 1925 to Archie Lee McGowen and Ruby Faye (Evans) McGowen. Deane spent his early childhood living in Forestville. While Deane was still in grammar school, the family moved to Orange County settling in Fullerton. Deane proudly served in the Merchant Marines during Deane Arnold McGowenAugust 17, 1925 - April 17, 2019Deane Arnold McGowen passed away peacefully at his home in Apple Valley on April 17, 2019. Deane was born in Santa Rosa, California on August 17, 1925 to Archie Lee McGowen and Ruby Faye (Evans) McGowen. Deane spent his early childhood living in Forestville. While Deane was still in grammar school, the family moved to Orange County settling in Fullerton. Deane proudly served in the Merchant Marines during WWII , postponing his graduation from Fullerton High School until after the war. Upon his return from service Deane married Beverly Logsdon in 1946. They raised their three children, Gayle, Karen and Timothy to adulthood but subsequently divorced. Deane later married June Hughes McKerlie. Deane worked in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry during his working life. Generous with his time and many talents, he volunteered with many civic organizations, most recently with the Victor Valley Museum, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office and the Lewis Center for Educational Research. A deep Christian faith guided Deane always. He was a hard working humble man of the highest integrity and moral character. He was very generous and reached out to those in need. His fond memories of the Forestville Church of Christ he first attended as a child remained with him throughout his life. The essay he wrote many years later for the church's centennial celebration was published by the Forestville Historical Society. After moving to Orange County the family joined extended family at Church of Christ congregations throughout the area. In his final years, he and June were active in the Hi-Desert Church of Christ in Apple Valley. He particularly loved to join with his Christian family in the singing of Hymns, often leading with his beautiful baritone voice while June added her lovely soprano. Deane will always be remembered for his unique sense of humor always ready with a joke or witty remark. His stories are legendary evoking laughter (and a few groans), no matter how many times it had been told. His were the original "dad" jokes. Words cannot convey how deeply Deane will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. With love he leaves a legacy of Faith, hard work, love of family and let's not forget, laughter. Deane was preceded in death by his parents; sister Ruby Deter and brothers Archie McGowen and Glade McGowen. Deane is survived by his wife June; his children, Gayle Nobbs (Chuck), Karen Adams (Darwin), Timothy McGowen (Cindy) and his brother Gordon McGowen as well as seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by stepchildren, Cheryl McKerlie, Laurel Laird, Scott McKerlie and Richard McKerlie. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 am Friday May 3rd at Hi-Desert Church of Christ, 22332 Eyota Rd., Apple Valley. Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019

