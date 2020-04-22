Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis F. Chaney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis F. Chaney

July 31, 1939 - April 18, 2020



Dennis Chaney went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020, passing away peacefully in his sleep at home after a brief illness. Dennis was 80 years of age. Dennis leaves behind Naomi, his loving wife of 56 years, and his children: Elizabeth (Ron) Jakubec of Oak Hills, CA; David Chaney of Huber Heights, OH; and Jeffrey Chaney of North Olmsted, OH. In addition, Dennis leaves behind seven grandchildren: Joshua and Kelsey Chaney of Perrysburg, OH and their mother Cynthia Chaney; Andrew (Rebecca), Kathryn, Jacob, Nicholas and Samuel Jakubec of CA. Dennis also leaves behind brothers Stephen (Billie) Chaney of Belleville, IL and Robert (Bunny) Chaney of Waterville, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Lucille Chaney, and his sister Donna Carmichael. Dennis was active in his children's lives, coaching and sponsoring many teams over the years. He was also active in many amateur HAM radio, basketball, golf and tennis clubs throughout his life. In later years, he enjoyed watching and encouraging his grandchildren in their sporting and educational pursuits. Dennis was born on July 31, 1939 in Olney, IL the second of four children to Fred and Lucille Chaney. After graduating HS and 2 years at the General Motors Institute, Dennis enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as a reservist for several years. He graduated from Findlay College in 1964. On March 21 of that year Dennis married Naomi (nee Johnston) at Bethlehem E.U.B Church in Findlay, OH. After a brief time of teaching school, Dennis went to work in Industrial Engineering Machine sales, living in many different parts of the country throughout his career. Eventually, Dennis had his own business in Westlake, OH as an independent sales representative, which he did for many years until retirement. Dennis enjoyed traveling; he and Naomi have visited over 25 countries and numerous continents throughout their marriage. Dennis was also an avid Cleveland sports fan and followed their teams closely, having been an Indians season ticket holder for several years. Dennis was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Victorville, CA. Burial arrangements will be made by Kern Mortuary in Hesperia, CA and Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, OH. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Dennis F. ChaneyJuly 31, 1939 - April 18, 2020Dennis Chaney went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020, passing away peacefully in his sleep at home after a brief illness. Dennis was 80 years of age. Dennis leaves behind Naomi, his loving wife of 56 years, and his children: Elizabeth (Ron) Jakubec of Oak Hills, CA; David Chaney of Huber Heights, OH; and Jeffrey Chaney of North Olmsted, OH. In addition, Dennis leaves behind seven grandchildren: Joshua and Kelsey Chaney of Perrysburg, OH and their mother Cynthia Chaney; Andrew (Rebecca), Kathryn, Jacob, Nicholas and Samuel Jakubec of CA. Dennis also leaves behind brothers Stephen (Billie) Chaney of Belleville, IL and Robert (Bunny) Chaney of Waterville, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Lucille Chaney, and his sister Donna Carmichael. Dennis was active in his children's lives, coaching and sponsoring many teams over the years. He was also active in many amateur HAM radio, basketball, golf and tennis clubs throughout his life. In later years, he enjoyed watching and encouraging his grandchildren in their sporting and educational pursuits. Dennis was born on July 31, 1939 in Olney, IL the second of four children to Fred and Lucille Chaney. After graduating HS and 2 years at the General Motors Institute, Dennis enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as a reservist for several years. He graduated from Findlay College in 1964. On March 21 of that year Dennis married Naomi (nee Johnston) at Bethlehem E.U.B Church in Findlay, OH. After a brief time of teaching school, Dennis went to work in Industrial Engineering Machine sales, living in many different parts of the country throughout his career. Eventually, Dennis had his own business in Westlake, OH as an independent sales representative, which he did for many years until retirement. Dennis enjoyed traveling; he and Naomi have visited over 25 countries and numerous continents throughout their marriage. Dennis was also an avid Cleveland sports fan and followed their teams closely, having been an Indians season ticket holder for several years. Dennis was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Victorville, CA. Burial arrangements will be made by Kern Mortuary in Hesperia, CA and Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, OH. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in the Daily Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close