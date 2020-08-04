Dennis Jay Kemme

April 17, 1949 - July 30, 2020



Dennis Jay Kemme, 71, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 30, 2020, from complications arising from pneumonia. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Susan; his daughter Nicole; his son-in-law Eric; his grandchildren Laecey, Ally, and Jack; and his god-daughter Katie and her family Clayton, Haley, and Mikayla. He is preceded in death by his daughter Stacy, and his parents Jacob and Lenore Kemme. Dennis was born on April 17, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan. At the age of 10, he moved to Southern California with his parents. Dennis was as devoted to work as he was to his family. He began working at the age of 14, sweeping the floors of his father's employer. A meticulous craftsman by nature, he became a machinist and co-owned a successful business in Hesperia, California. Dennis could always be found tinkering with something, whether it was erector sets, model trains, repairing machinery, rebuilding computers, or building habitats for his beloved desert tortoises. He enjoyed the outdoors, off-roading, fishing, and boating. Dennis also enjoyed taking scenic trips up the California coast, with his wife, Susan, in their convertible Volkswagen Bug, looking for antiques. Dennis will fondly be remembered in his signature cargo shorts and hawaiian shirts, enjoying the sunset from their patio, with a Meyers Rum and Coke in his hand. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Kern Hesperia Mortuary in Hesperia, California. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10 am at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights, California.

