Diana Elaine Payan
December 15, 1952 - March 12, 2019

Diane E. Payan, age 66, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away at home with her husband and daughter by her side on March 12, 2019. She was born to Douglas Aldridge and Emma Deane Moffitt on December 15, 1952 in Bakersfield, CA. She was an avid animal lover and always had a special connection with them from an early age. Her kind spirit, understanding heart, and calm grace will truly be missed by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 47 years Israel Payan, daughter Shiloh Payan, and daughter-in-law to be Miranda Lizana, sisters Debbie Sansom, Gayla Sanchez, Peggy Shaughnessy, and Teresa Mullikin, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Doug Petrungaro and Tom Petrungaro. Memorial Service will be held April 6th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Victor Valley Memorial Chapel. Call for additional information (760) 245-8164.
Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019
