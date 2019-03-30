Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Diana Elaine Payan

December 15, 1952 - March 12, 2019



Diane E. Payan, age 66, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away at home with her husband and daughter by her side on March 12, 2019. She was born to Douglas Aldridge and Emma Deane Moffitt on December 15, 1952 in Bakersfield, CA. She was an avid animal lover and always had a special connection with them from an early age. Her kind spirit, understanding heart, and calm grace will truly be missed by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 47 years Israel Payan, daughter Shiloh Payan, and daughter-in-law to be Miranda Lizana, sisters Debbie Sansom, Gayla Sanchez, Peggy Shaughnessy, and Teresa Mullikin, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Doug Petrungaro and Tom Petrungaro. Memorial Service will be held April 6th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Victor Valley Memorial Chapel. Call for additional information (760) 245-8164. Diana Elaine PayanDecember 15, 1952 - March 12, 2019Diane E. Payan, age 66, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away at home with her husband and daughter by her side on March 12, 2019. She was born to Douglas Aldridge and Emma Deane Moffitt on December 15, 1952 in Bakersfield, CA. She was an avid animal lover and always had a special connection with them from an early age. Her kind spirit, understanding heart, and calm grace will truly be missed by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 47 years Israel Payan, daughter Shiloh Payan, and daughter-in-law to be Miranda Lizana, sisters Debbie Sansom, Gayla Sanchez, Peggy Shaughnessy, and Teresa Mullikin, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Doug Petrungaro and Tom Petrungaro. Memorial Service will be held April 6th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Victor Valley Memorial Chapel. Call for additional information (760) 245-8164. Funeral Home Victor Valley Mortuary & Memorial Park

15609 11th Street

Victorville , CA 92392-3354

(760) 245-8164 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close