Diane Musten
September 27, 1931 - February 25, 2019
Diane Musten, 87, passed away February 25, 2019 at her home in Pinon Hills, California. Diane is survived by her daughters Deborah Rosique, and Letitia and Richard Torres; granddaughter Lisa and Dan Blank; foster grandchildren Roman and Robert Morales, and Stacy Escamilla, and their children. Diane is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Albert, and her parents Hilbert and Ruth Stivers. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at the Pinon Hills Senior Center.
Published in the Daily Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019