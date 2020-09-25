Diane Rae Giebelstein
October 13, 1942 - August 10, 2020
Diane Rae Giebelstein (nee Beckman) passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 at her home in Huntington Beach, California with two of her children by her side. She was 77 years old. Diane was born October 13, 1942 in Omaha, third of four children of Rudolph and Vadis Beckman who raised them in Lincoln to be life-long Nebraska Cornhusker fans (Go Big Red!). Upon graduation from high school in 1960, Diane got her first job as a telephone operator. She proclaimed in her golden years that it was her favorite job of them all. After marrying, Diane moved to various places around the world as her then husband (Buck McGarity) was serving in the US Air Force. She gave birth to Michelle Lynne, Melissa Ann and Andrew Boyd between 1964-1970. But when the family landed in Apple Valley, California near George Air Force Base in 1973, Diane remained in the city for 39 years. It was her home. Diane was involved in many activities, avocations and ministries during her time in Apple Valley. She was a member of the Church of the Valley (Presbyterian) and served as a Sunday School teacher, a choir member and a Deacon. She loved square dancing, served as charter leader of a Girl Scout troop for children with disabilities and was perennial team captain in the special needs' bowling league. Diane was a consummate hostess, welcoming friends, family, colleagues and her children's friends into their home on a regular basis. The backyard pool was the centerpiece of many parties and celebrations and was the setting for some of the family's fondest memories. Diane was warmth and graciousness personified. That hospitality extended to animals, for at one point the menagerie included dog, cat, snake, chicken, rooster, pony, horse, and turkey. Diane began work in the Apple Valley School District, including work in the counselor's office at Apple Valley Junior High. She would later go back to college earning her Bachelor's Degree in 1985 followed directly by her Master's Degree. Notably, she was Salutatorian of her college class. Diane married Marvin Giebelstein in 1989, and they continued thriving in Apple Valley, building their dream house at the top of the hill in 1995. She resumed her work at the telephone company for many years before leaving to work for the Good Shepherd Home for adults with special needs. She retired in 2003. Diane loved spending time with her family and friends, but she had a very special place in her heart for her grandchildren. Madeline, Colleen, Rachel and Braden spent many a night at her home, climbing the hill, baking and cooking with her, playing cards (Uno was a favorite), singing songs and watching Grandpa work the player piano. She took them swimming whenever she could and enjoyed family vacations together to Colorado, Nevada, Hawaii, and Mexico. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye and she was a gift to them. In 2013, Diane moved to El Segundo, California to live with her daughter, Michelle, and was a member of the Bridge South Bay church where she was baptized for the second time. In 2018, she moved to Huntington Beach, California to live closer to her son, Drew. She passed away from complications due to dementia. Diane is survived by her children, Michelle (Steve) Dunton; Melissa McGarity; and Andrew "Drew" (Cynthia) McGarity; her sister, Beverly Christianson and her brother, Rod Beckman; and her grandchildren Madeline (Sean) Nixon, Colleen McGarity (fiancée Mark Vavra), Rachel Dunton and Braden McGarity. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Giebelstein; her parents, Rudy and Vadis Beckman; and her brother Dick Beckman. Diane was inspired by the prayer attributed to Saint Francis of Assisi, excerpted below:
Lord, make me an instrument of your peace
where there is hatred, let me sow love …
O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console …
to be loved as to love … For it is in giving that we receive … and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
Memorial services will be held online due to shelter-in-place restrictions on Sunday, October 11th at 1:30PM, just days before Diane's October 13 birthday. Premiere streaming can be found on the michellemcdunton@gmail.com
YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to City of Hope, Bethesda Lutheran Communities or Meals on Wheels.