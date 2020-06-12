Donald M. Keagy, DVM
May 21, 1935 - May 28, 2020
Donald was born in Brush, Colorado to Leonard E. Keagy and Sarah Irene Keagy. He grew up in Fort Morgan, Colorado. He graduated from Colorado State University in 1959 with a degree in Veterinary Medicine and married Nancy Perrenoud in 1962. He practiced veterinary medicine in Brush, Colorado for two years and in Apple Valley, California for 40 years, as well as served in the U.S. Army for two years in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Barry (Karen Thiesen) and Rick (Leticia Piña); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to your favorite charity. In his own words: "Nancy and I moved to Apple Valley in 1963 where I established a veterinary practice. We raised two sons. Working with large and small animals, I met people in their homes, horse corrals and in the clinic. We also supported the community through our church, Lions Club and other activities. I hope you remember our times together as pleasant. As time passed I saw the deep bond between owner and pets. Losing the horse you grew up with brings a tear to my eye as I write. Think about those blessings that your cat and dog gave you. If we met and I was helpful I'm thankful. If things didn't go too well I grieved with you. If you believe I wronged you, please forgive me. If I was wronged by you, I have forgiven you. I am with the Lord."
May 21, 1935 - May 28, 2020
Donald was born in Brush, Colorado to Leonard E. Keagy and Sarah Irene Keagy. He grew up in Fort Morgan, Colorado. He graduated from Colorado State University in 1959 with a degree in Veterinary Medicine and married Nancy Perrenoud in 1962. He practiced veterinary medicine in Brush, Colorado for two years and in Apple Valley, California for 40 years, as well as served in the U.S. Army for two years in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Barry (Karen Thiesen) and Rick (Leticia Piña); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to your favorite charity. In his own words: "Nancy and I moved to Apple Valley in 1963 where I established a veterinary practice. We raised two sons. Working with large and small animals, I met people in their homes, horse corrals and in the clinic. We also supported the community through our church, Lions Club and other activities. I hope you remember our times together as pleasant. As time passed I saw the deep bond between owner and pets. Losing the horse you grew up with brings a tear to my eye as I write. Think about those blessings that your cat and dog gave you. If we met and I was helpful I'm thankful. If things didn't go too well I grieved with you. If you believe I wronged you, please forgive me. If I was wronged by you, I have forgiven you. I am with the Lord."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.