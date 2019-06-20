Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray Lawrence. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Ray Lawrence

July 14, 1952 - June 8, 2019



It is with deep sadness we share that Donald Ray Lawrence, 66, of Barstow, CA lost his battle with cancer on June 8, 2019. Don was born to Bobby James Lawrence and Dorothy Mae Bugg on July 14, 1952 in LaGrande, Oregon. Don moved to Barstow as a young boy and graduated from Barstow High School in 1970. Two years later he married his High School sweetheart, Mary Ruxlow Lawrence, and together they had two children. In 1978, Don's American dream was complete when he opened Universal Projects, a general construction company. Don's talented and hard working hands renovated and remodeled countless homes, built a post office on a military installation, and constructed a Christian Church, among many other beautiful projects. In 2004, Don met the woman he would share the rest of his life with, Kellie Fava. Kellie remained faithfully by Don's side until his final breath. Don was preceded in death by his father, Bobby James Lawrence and his mother, Dorothy Mae Lawrence. Don is survived by his fiancé Kellie Fava, his children, Alisha (and Brad) Swanson and Brandon Lawrence, his siblings Karen (and Jere) Ward, Linda (and Bob) McCollum, Richard Lawrence, six nieces and nephews, two grandsons, and countless friends and loved ones. Memorial services will be held on June 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church located at 404 E. Mountain View St., Barstow, CA 92311. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kellie Fava, care of Linda Phillips, at First United Methodist Church. Published in the Daily Press on June 19, 2019

