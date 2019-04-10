Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donna Viola Chisam

April 21, 1953 - March 29, 2019



Donna was born in Saint John Newfoundland on April 21st, 1953. Her father was in the Air Force, so she traveled the world before settling with her children in Barstow, California where she met her husband Carl. She was a machinist for the Marine Corps, which helped her earn her reputation as a strong, confident woman. Though she may have been hardnosed by day, her family knew her as the caring mother that she was. Donna had a heart of gold with a will as fierce as a lion. Once she touched your life she never left. She never met a stranger and never refused to lend a helping hand. Her kindness and generosity have spread the world over, and those that love her will continue it with pride. The many that knew her will never be the same for it, and those that didn't will be the ones that mourn their loss. Donna left this world on March 29th, 2019 and is survived by her husband Carl and her massive extended family. Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Silver Springs (located at 1550 Ramsey Weeks Cutoff, Silver Springs, NV) on April 13th at 1pm. Those present are encouraged to please dress casually and to wear anything you have that she made for you, especially hats and scarves. A small reception will be held after for those wishing to attend.

