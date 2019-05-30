Donna Willis
December 12, 1933 - May 25, 2019
Long time Victor Valley resident Donna Willis passed away on May 25, 2019. Born to Mark and Helen Dulin in Lincoln, Nebraska. Donna graduated from St. Johns Mc Namara school of Nursing in 1954. Donna started working at St. Mary Medical Center in 1962 and retired in 1999. She was an active member of the Rebekah's and Odd Fellows. She also loved being a part of the quilting group at the Church for Whosoever. Donna is survived by her two sons, Gary of Lucerne Valley and Jeff (Karen) of Robison Texas, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Bert, daughter Connie, and son Michael. Services will be held at the Church for Whosoever on June 7, 2019 with a viewing at 9:00 am and service at 10:00 am. A reception will follow. The burial will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Monday June 10, 2019 at 9:30 am. All who knew Donna and would like to attend one or both services are welcomed. In lieu of flowers the Willis family would ask that donations be made in Donna's name to an animal or children's .
Published in the Daily Press from May 31 to June 2, 2019