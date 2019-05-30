Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Willis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Willis

December 12, 1933 - May 25, 2019



Long time Victor Valley resident Donna Willis passed away on May 25, 2019. Born to Mark and Helen Dulin in Lincoln, Nebraska. Donna graduated from St. Johns Mc Namara school of Nursing in 1954. Donna started working at St. Mary Medical Center in 1962 and retired in 1999. She was an active member of the Rebekah's and Odd Fellows. She also loved being a part of the quilting group at the Church for Whosoever. Donna is survived by her two sons, Gary of Lucerne Valley and Jeff (Karen) of Robison Texas, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Bert, daughter Connie, and son Michael. Services will be held at the Church for Whosoever on June 7, 2019 with a viewing at 9:00 am and service at 10:00 am. A reception will follow. The burial will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Monday June 10, 2019 at 9:30 am. All who knew Donna and would like to attend one or both services are welcomed. In lieu of flowers the Willis family would ask that donations be made in Donna's name to an animal or children's . Donna WillisDecember 12, 1933 - May 25, 2019Long time Victor Valley resident Donna Willis passed away on May 25, 2019. Born to Mark and Helen Dulin in Lincoln, Nebraska. Donna graduated from St. Johns Mc Namara school of Nursing in 1954. Donna started working at St. Mary Medical Center in 1962 and retired in 1999. She was an active member of the Rebekah's and Odd Fellows. She also loved being a part of the quilting group at the Church for Whosoever. Donna is survived by her two sons, Gary of Lucerne Valley and Jeff (Karen) of Robison Texas, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Bert, daughter Connie, and son Michael. Services will be held at the Church for Whosoever on June 7, 2019 with a viewing at 9:00 am and service at 10:00 am. A reception will follow. The burial will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Monday June 10, 2019 at 9:30 am. All who knew Donna and would like to attend one or both services are welcomed. In lieu of flowers the Willis family would ask that donations be made in Donna's name to an animal or children's . Published in the Daily Press from May 31 to June 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations