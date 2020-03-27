Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothea June Bryan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020, after 91 amazing years. Dorothea "June" was born on May 21, 1928 in Glendale, CA to Frederick Charles and Elsie Dorothea Weaver (Weber). She graduated in 1946 from Barstow Union High School where she met her future husband, Norman Bryan. Norman and June were married first in Las Vegas and then at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Barstow, CA in 1951. June graduated in 1951 from UCLA and worked as an elementary teacher in the Apple Valley school district. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, searching garbage dumps for lost treasure, body surfing at the beach, and traveling. She cared deeply for her family and especially for her grandkids and great-grandkids, and longed for each of them to have a saving faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. June is survived by her son Barry and wife Shelley Bryan; son Bruce and Bobbi Jo Bryan; daughter Brenda and Billy Powell and son Bret and Sandy Bryan. She is also survived by 12 deeply loved grandkids and 20 cherished great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norman, and her sister-in-law Geraldine. June will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church in Anacortes, Washington.

