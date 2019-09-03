Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Byron Lind Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Earl "Skip" B. Lind, Jr.

April 16, 1939 - August 16, 2019



Earl Byron Lind, Jr. passed after a long illness on August 16, 2019 in Victorville, California. He is survived by his wife Lydia, her 6 children, and his 6 children from his first marriage to Diane Ebell. His blended family includes 33 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his 3 sisters, Deanna, Mary Jane and Joanie. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl Sr. and Angeline, sisters Gloria Jean, Barbara, and brother Bobby. He was born April 16, 1939 in Duluth, Minnesota. As a young child he was given the nickname "Skipper" and was known as "Skip" to his friends and family from that time on. Skip retired from Earl "Skip" B. Lind, Jr.April 16, 1939 - August 16, 2019Earl Byron Lind, Jr. passed after a long illness on August 16, 2019 in Victorville, California. He is survived by his wife Lydia, her 6 children, and his 6 children from his first marriage to Diane Ebell. His blended family includes 33 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his 3 sisters, Deanna, Mary Jane and Joanie. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl Sr. and Angeline, sisters Gloria Jean, Barbara, and brother Bobby. He was born April 16, 1939 in Duluth, Minnesota. As a young child he was given the nickname "Skipper" and was known as "Skip" to his friends and family from that time on. Skip retired from General Motors after 32 years. He enjoyed flying, working on classic cars, camping with family and telling jokes to his grandkids. He was active in the Catholic Church his entire life. Skip was loved by many, and made friends easily and quickly. Before his illness, he had been working on his autobiography and family genealogy, which will now be continued by his children. Services will held on September 6th at Our Lady of the Desert Catholic Church, 18386 Corwin Rd., Apple Valley CA 92307; 10:30am Rosary, 11:00am Mass, Reception will follow in the parish hall. Burial will be held at 10:30am on October 5th at Saint Andrew's Abbey, 31001 N. Valyermo Rd., Valyermo, CA 93563. Published in the Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019

