Edolene (Eddie) Mitchell

February 12, 1922 - August 1, 2019



Edolene was born in Madison, West Virginia and moved to California in June 1954, with husband Joe and daughter Bobbie. They lived in Oro Grande, California for four years while she taught at Oro Grande School. In 1957 the family moved to Victorville where she taught at Del Rey Elementary School until retirement in 1983. Eddie liked to travel and had been all over the world. She belonged to many organizations, SWIM, AAUW, AVSC, CRTA, VVWCF, and the Victor Valley United Methodist Church and was an active member. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, and daughter Bobbie Bearden. She is survived by son-in-law John Bearden of San Leandro, grandson Zachary Bearden of Oakley, and granddaughter Zaclyn Rivera and great-grandson Julien. Memorial service is at the Victor Valley United Methodist Church, 15150 La Paz, on August 16 at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Victor Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Gold Leaf fund may be given to the Victor Valley United Methodist Church.

