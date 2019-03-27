Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward John Borini. View Sign

Edward John Borini

August 25, 1940 - March 20, 2019



Edward John Borini, (AKA the Taz), passed away March 20, 2019, from the complications of Cancer. Ed was born in San Francisco, CA on August 25, 1940, to Edward Peter Borini and Walma Amelia (Leinonem) Borini. Ed served his country as a United States Marine. He married, started a family, and then moved to the High Desert in 1970, where he worked for Southern California Edison as a Journeyman Lineman until his retirement in 1996. Ed was active in his children's sport activities, and many men's softball leagues throughout the desert. Ed is survived by his devoted wife, Pamela; children Andrea Borini, Eddie (Krisi) Borini and Jennifer (Lance) Sterling. Ed was especially proud to be the loving grandfather to Richard (Hailey Detorre) Thomas, Anna Borini, Garrett Borini, Wyatt Sterling and Alyssa Sterling. He is preceded in death by daughter Rebecca Wondzell. Ed is also survived by his sister Jeanne (Herb) Shaw, sister Cynthia (Ron) Brauer, brother Dan (Cathy) Ferguson, sister-in-law Lois (Bob) Shouse, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ed was well-known for his loving generosity, sage advice and quick wit. We will always carry your memory in our hearts! There will be a private memorial at a later date.

