Edward Nelson Keck

March 30, 1959 - April 3, 2020



On April 3, 2020, Edward Nelson Keck, age 61, of Apple Valley, passed from a short battle with cancer. Edward was born on March 30, 1959 in Maywood, California to Elmer and Seminole Keck. He worked in construction for over 30 years, he had a passion for working on cars, he was a huge NASCAR fan. Edward is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother. He is survived by his 5 children, 2 sisters, grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was known for his infectious smile. He will be missed by many. The funeral services will be put on hold due to the Covid-19; he will be laid to rest at Green Acres in Bloomington, sometime in July.

