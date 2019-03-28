Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Mae (Neubauer) Beecher. View Sign

Eileen Mae (Neubauer) Beecher, age 94, died on March 19, 2019, in Laguna Niguel, CA. Born in Bismark, ND, on September 13, 1924, Eileen was the second of six children of Harry and Gertrude (Keller) Neubauer. At the outset of WWII, Eileen followed her older brother, Jim, to Seattle for a visit, where she met Donald Beecher, who became her husband in 1943. While Don was away fighting in the Pacific, Eileen worked at Boeing -- one of the women who were known as "Rosie the Riveter". The Beechers raised four daughters: Launi (Dave) Landon (d. 2018), Wanda (Bill) Vail (d. 2010), Vicki (John) Moore, of Brisbane, Australia, and Donna (Chris) LaChapelle, of Laguna Niguel, CA. Donald preceded Eileen in death in 2002, after nearly 60 years of marriage. Eileen was devoted to her children, her husband, her home, and her church: the Church of the Nazarene, where Donald and Eileen served in ministry for over 42 years in Washington State and Northern California. They resided in Apple Valley from 1987 until 2011. She was an accomplished pianist and organist, playing until just months before her death. She was also well known for her open hospitality. There was always room for one more at her table. Along with her hospitable nature, she was a great cook: her homemade cinnamon rolls were widely renowned. Her life was filled with grace in abundance. She lived in gratitude and spread love and kindness among all she knew. She will be greatly missed and not soon forgotten. She is survived by two younger siblings: Lyman (Butch) Neubauer of Yakima, WA, and Fae Reiger of Fargo, ND; daughters Vicki and Donna; grandchildren Shane and Donald Landon of Shelton, WA; Lisa Oborny and Leslie Borger of Orange County, CA; James Moore of Los Osos, CA; Alex Moore of Vallejo, CA; Alyssa Kell of Arcata, CA; and Gabrielle La Chapelle of San Diego, and Michael LaChapelle of Laguna Niguel, CA; along with nine great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Eileen Beecher's life will be held on April 5, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Arlington Ave. Church of the Nazarene, 5475 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92504, followed immediately by a lunch reception on site and interment at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA. All are invited to attend. Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019

