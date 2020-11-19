Eleanor "Nora" McClain

August 14, 1929 -

November 7, 2020

Eleanor "Nora" McClain, the foundation of her family who she loved and was loved by unconditionally, passed away on November 7 at her home in Barstow. She was 91.

Born in Kingman, Arizona, Nora was raised and attended school in Needles, then later moved to Barstow where she would remain and call home.

Nora was known for her love of making quilts, traveling, her homemade salsa, pineapple upside cake and playing cards. It wasn't unusual for those sitting next to her to have "bad luck" when playing On Your Honor, or Shanghai. Nora will aways be remembered loving as the "Little Old Lady from Barstow", "Chili Grandma", "Mean Grandma", or "Big Grandma."

Nora was preceded in death by her husband Henry "Mac" McClain and her eldest son Robert Flores.

Nora is survived by her children Richard Flores of Barstow, Sylvia Sanchez of Barstow, Laura Record (Roy) of Redlands, Tommy Flores (Kit) of Chino Hills, Kathy McLaren (Brian) of Barstow, Janice Reese (Richard) of Kansas, Robert McClain (Karen) of San Diego, 39 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, brother Lawrence Bernal of Needles and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial mass will be held in Barstow on November 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Family requests masks be worn during service.

Viewing will be held at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside on December 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Burial services will take place at 2:15 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside. Family requests masks be worn during services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store