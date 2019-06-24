Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleuterio Gallegos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleuterio Gallegos

August 24, 1947 - June 7, 2019



Eleuterio Gallegos, Coco, 71, died peacefully and comfortably at home surrounded by family and friends on June 7, 2019. Coco was born August 24, 1947, in Mexico City, Mexico, the son of Eleuterio Gallegos and Candaleria Segura Gallegos. Coco is survived by his childhood sweetheart Lola, they were married for 49 years. Daughters Guadalupe Gallegos-Gardner (Husband Jeffrey), Yvonne Roberts, Ana Gallegos (Vincent McAulay) and son Alberto Gallegos-Cordero (Husband John), two sisters Alicia Padilla and Cecilia Perez, grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family. Coco and Lola migrated to the United States in the 1970's and made Barstow their home. Coco was no stranger to work and found work quickly working at; The Harvey House in Lenwood, Barstow Truck Parts, Stop and Go, Desert Disposal, Morgan Meat and retiring from Yellow Freight. One of Coco's big accomplishments, along with his wife Lola, was becoming a business owner in 1994 establishing Lola's Kitchen. Coco loved soccer playing and coaching teams in the Barstow area. Coco also loved entertaining family and friends, and believed in helping others without question. Coco's Rosary and Memorial Mass will be held at Mt. Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Barstow on June 28, 2019. Rosary will be held at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 A.M. Please join the family for a reception at Noonan Hall. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Barstow College Foundation at Eleuterio GallegosAugust 24, 1947 - June 7, 2019Eleuterio Gallegos, Coco, 71, died peacefully and comfortably at home surrounded by family and friends on June 7, 2019. Coco was born August 24, 1947, in Mexico City, Mexico, the son of Eleuterio Gallegos and Candaleria Segura Gallegos. Coco is survived by his childhood sweetheart Lola, they were married for 49 years. Daughters Guadalupe Gallegos-Gardner (Husband Jeffrey), Yvonne Roberts, Ana Gallegos (Vincent McAulay) and son Alberto Gallegos-Cordero (Husband John), two sisters Alicia Padilla and Cecilia Perez, grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family. Coco and Lola migrated to the United States in the 1970's and made Barstow their home. Coco was no stranger to work and found work quickly working at; The Harvey House in Lenwood, Barstow Truck Parts, Stop and Go, Desert Disposal, Morgan Meat and retiring from Yellow Freight. One of Coco's big accomplishments, along with his wife Lola, was becoming a business owner in 1994 establishing Lola's Kitchen. Coco loved soccer playing and coaching teams in the Barstow area. Coco also loved entertaining family and friends, and believed in helping others without question. Coco's Rosary and Memorial Mass will be held at Mt. Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Barstow on June 28, 2019. Rosary will be held at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 A.M. Please join the family for a reception at Noonan Hall. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Barstow College Foundation at www.barstowcollegefoundation.org Published in the Daily Press on June 25, 2019

