Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth ''Betty" Callaway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth ''Betty'' Callaway

April 20, 1932 - September 3, 2019



As the summer sun began to set in the desert sky on September 3rd, Betty's wings unfurled and she went on to join her loved ones in paradise. Tears flowed and words of love were whispered as she left her earthly ties, flying heavenward to take her place among the angels. Betty was born in Los Angeles, California, the second child and only daughter of H.E. and Ortrud Anderson. The family moved to Lucerne Valley in 1933, and later to Victorville where the Double Lazy A Ranch was established on Stoddard Wells Road. Betty crossed over the river on the iron bridge each day to attend school, and as a young teen, joined Girl Scout Troop 1. She held a proud place in the VVHS graduating class of 1950, a beautiful brunette with a stunning smile and a fiery spirit. Later that year, Betty married Jim Ryan, together blessing the world with four beautiful children over the coming years. In 1960, following the loss of her husband, Betty married Buz Callaway and added a couple more girls to the family. Raising a half dozen children took patience and grit, and Betty was equal parts unconditional love and fierce determination. She took pride in her kids' successes, held them accountable for their mistakes, and encouraged their efforts to learn and grow. Family was everything, but daycare and scouting rounded her life out fully. She was personally responsible for helping to shape many young lives. Leadership and training, cookies for days, camping, and cookouts were the norm. Betty was in her element and loved her role serving others; she willingly shared her time and experience so others could be successful. Betty and Buz loved to travel the United States, and spent plenty of time visiting friends and family across this fine country. One final houseboat trip on Lake Powell was enjoyed in June of this year. As Betty's health declined, the family pulled close to see her through. Betty is survived by Buz, her loving husband of 58 years, son Jim (Dianna), daughter-in-law Claudia (Rick), daughter Donna Jo (Don), son John (Jackie), daughter Shellie Kaye (Jeff), and daughter Leigh Anne (Buddy), twenty grandchildren, and twenty eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Trudy, brothers Pug, Jack, and Fred, son Rick, and grandchildren Julia and Nicholas. A celebration of life is being planned for early November. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Girl Scouts of America in her honor would be appreciated. Elizabeth ''Betty'' CallawayApril 20, 1932 - September 3, 2019As the summer sun began to set in the desert sky on September 3rd, Betty's wings unfurled and she went on to join her loved ones in paradise. Tears flowed and words of love were whispered as she left her earthly ties, flying heavenward to take her place among the angels. Betty was born in Los Angeles, California, the second child and only daughter of H.E. and Ortrud Anderson. The family moved to Lucerne Valley in 1933, and later to Victorville where the Double Lazy A Ranch was established on Stoddard Wells Road. Betty crossed over the river on the iron bridge each day to attend school, and as a young teen, joined Girl Scout Troop 1. She held a proud place in the VVHS graduating class of 1950, a beautiful brunette with a stunning smile and a fiery spirit. Later that year, Betty married Jim Ryan, together blessing the world with four beautiful children over the coming years. In 1960, following the loss of her husband, Betty married Buz Callaway and added a couple more girls to the family. Raising a half dozen children took patience and grit, and Betty was equal parts unconditional love and fierce determination. She took pride in her kids' successes, held them accountable for their mistakes, and encouraged their efforts to learn and grow. Family was everything, but daycare and scouting rounded her life out fully. She was personally responsible for helping to shape many young lives. Leadership and training, cookies for days, camping, and cookouts were the norm. Betty was in her element and loved her role serving others; she willingly shared her time and experience so others could be successful. Betty and Buz loved to travel the United States, and spent plenty of time visiting friends and family across this fine country. One final houseboat trip on Lake Powell was enjoyed in June of this year. As Betty's health declined, the family pulled close to see her through. Betty is survived by Buz, her loving husband of 58 years, son Jim (Dianna), daughter-in-law Claudia (Rick), daughter Donna Jo (Don), son John (Jackie), daughter Shellie Kaye (Jeff), and daughter Leigh Anne (Buddy), twenty grandchildren, and twenty eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Trudy, brothers Pug, Jack, and Fred, son Rick, and grandchildren Julia and Nicholas. A celebration of life is being planned for early November. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Girl Scouts of America in her honor would be appreciated. Published in the Daily Press from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close