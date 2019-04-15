Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Lorraine Candlish. View Sign

Elizabeth Lorraine Candlish

July 10, 1937 - April 13, 2019



Elizabeth Lorraine Candlish died on April 13, 2019, at her home in The Redwoods community in Mill Valley, CA. Elizabeth was born on July 10, 1937 in Barstow, CA, to Annie Lorraine (Candlish) and Grant Melvin Hill. She grew up on Hill's Dairy in Barstow, homesteaded by her paternal grandparents, Sherman and Grace Hill, in 1911. Her maternal grandmother, Alexandra Victoria McGowan Candlish Rhoads, born in Georgeville, Quebec and resident of Barstow, was a continuous and loving presence in her life. She attended the Hinckley School and Barstow High School, where she met and married Jerold Ray Millier in 1955. Elizabeth and Jerold lived in Barstow, Kansas, Arizona, and Oregon, and raised three children. They were divorced in 1973. Elizabeth then moved to Eugene, Oregon and earned a degree in psychology from the University of Oregon in 1976. She attended the University of Oregon Law School, graduating in 1979. She practiced law in Oregon and California, before earning her real estate broker's license in San Francisco. Celebrated as "the matchmaker of Lombard Street" in the Wall Street Journal, she pioneered the practice of "Tenants in Common" agreements, which enabled middle-income people to acquire property in San Francisco by sharing costs and responsibility among investors in a single, multi-unit building. She retired from law and real estate in 2005, to live at Dillon Beach, CA most of the time, and on Telegraph Hill in San Francisco. She was a devoted member of the League of Women Voters, the Dolphin Club, the California Alpine Club, the San Francisco Professional Women's Network, the Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society, and the Unitarian Universalist Churches of San Francisco and Santa Rosa. Elizabeth was a free, creative, energetic, and courageous spirit, who lived her life, her family said, on a bungie cord - springing from adventure to adventure. In 1984, she married Mason Ingram (divorced 1987), and in 1993 met the love of her life and her ultimate dance partner, Philip Ingalls, when he asked her to dance on a traditional jazz cruise in the Caribbean. They were married in 1999, and danced their way through the next eighteen years at jazz festivals all over California and the west, and in France. In the fall of 2016, they moved to The Redwoods, due to Elizabeth's declining health. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, by her beloved dog, Raji, and by her children, Marc Almerick and Kitti (Loeffelbein) Millier of Banks, Oregon; Brett Candlish Millier and her husband Karl Lindholm of Middlebury, Vermont; and Matthew Grant and Kim (Schille) Millier of Eugene, Oregon. She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Sylvia Hill Pile of Barstow and Sandra Hill Diaz and her partner David Smith of Barstow and San Leandro; by her aunt Frances Hagen of Oakhurst, CA; and by her grandchildren, David Millier and Talina Jones, Peter and Annie Lindholm, Fawn Newport and Jeremiah Millier, and many great-grandchildren. She was also close to her nieces, Cindy Crutsinger and Beverly Kloeppel, and their children Nick, Greg and Katie Crutsinger, and Kaycee Rose Kloeppel Fiaseu. She was predeceased by her parents, and by her brothers Sherman Hill and Arthur Barnes Hill. A private memorial service will be held in the coming summer. Hospice by the Bay eased Elizabeth's passing in many ways, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to them, to the ACLU, or to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Santa Rosa. Elizabeth Lorraine CandlishJuly 10, 1937 - April 13, 2019Elizabeth Lorraine Candlish died on April 13, 2019, at her home in The Redwoods community in Mill Valley, CA. Elizabeth was born on July 10, 1937 in Barstow, CA, to Annie Lorraine (Candlish) and Grant Melvin Hill. She grew up on Hill's Dairy in Barstow, homesteaded by her paternal grandparents, Sherman and Grace Hill, in 1911. Her maternal grandmother, Alexandra Victoria McGowan Candlish Rhoads, born in Georgeville, Quebec and resident of Barstow, was a continuous and loving presence in her life. She attended the Hinckley School and Barstow High School, where she met and married Jerold Ray Millier in 1955. Elizabeth and Jerold lived in Barstow, Kansas, Arizona, and Oregon, and raised three children. They were divorced in 1973. Elizabeth then moved to Eugene, Oregon and earned a degree in psychology from the University of Oregon in 1976. She attended the University of Oregon Law School, graduating in 1979. She practiced law in Oregon and California, before earning her real estate broker's license in San Francisco. Celebrated as "the matchmaker of Lombard Street" in the Wall Street Journal, she pioneered the practice of "Tenants in Common" agreements, which enabled middle-income people to acquire property in San Francisco by sharing costs and responsibility among investors in a single, multi-unit building. She retired from law and real estate in 2005, to live at Dillon Beach, CA most of the time, and on Telegraph Hill in San Francisco. She was a devoted member of the League of Women Voters, the Dolphin Club, the California Alpine Club, the San Francisco Professional Women's Network, the Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society, and the Unitarian Universalist Churches of San Francisco and Santa Rosa. Elizabeth was a free, creative, energetic, and courageous spirit, who lived her life, her family said, on a bungie cord - springing from adventure to adventure. In 1984, she married Mason Ingram (divorced 1987), and in 1993 met the love of her life and her ultimate dance partner, Philip Ingalls, when he asked her to dance on a traditional jazz cruise in the Caribbean. They were married in 1999, and danced their way through the next eighteen years at jazz festivals all over California and the west, and in France. In the fall of 2016, they moved to The Redwoods, due to Elizabeth's declining health. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, by her beloved dog, Raji, and by her children, Marc Almerick and Kitti (Loeffelbein) Millier of Banks, Oregon; Brett Candlish Millier and her husband Karl Lindholm of Middlebury, Vermont; and Matthew Grant and Kim (Schille) Millier of Eugene, Oregon. She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Sylvia Hill Pile of Barstow and Sandra Hill Diaz and her partner David Smith of Barstow and San Leandro; by her aunt Frances Hagen of Oakhurst, CA; and by her grandchildren, David Millier and Talina Jones, Peter and Annie Lindholm, Fawn Newport and Jeremiah Millier, and many great-grandchildren. She was also close to her nieces, Cindy Crutsinger and Beverly Kloeppel, and their children Nick, Greg and Katie Crutsinger, and Kaycee Rose Kloeppel Fiaseu. She was predeceased by her parents, and by her brothers Sherman Hill and Arthur Barnes Hill. A private memorial service will be held in the coming summer. Hospice by the Bay eased Elizabeth's passing in many ways, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to them, to the ACLU, or to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Santa Rosa. Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close