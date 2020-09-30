Errol James Altmeyer
March 1, 1942 - September 16, 2020
Errol J. Altmeyer, 78, of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence. Born on March 1, 1942 in Sheboygan, WI to Erwin J. and Beatrice (Clark) Altmeyer. He was a high school graduate and attended Jr. College. Errol was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He owned his trucking business and worked in sales as a mobile home dealer. He was a member of a CB Radio Club, known to fellow Citizen Band Radio members as "Doc". On September 25, 1967, he married his wife Joyce, they shared 53 years of marriage together. She survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Joyce; his children Sandy (Richard) Bevington of Plattsburg, MO; Michael (Amanda) Altmeyer of Yucaipa, CA; Carey (Mitchell) Happoldt and Sherry (John) Regner, both of Apple Valley, CA; his brother Bruce (Gerey) Altmeyer of AZ; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.