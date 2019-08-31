Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Hazlett Anderson. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Victor Valley Memorial Park 15609 Eleventh Street Victorville , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene Hazlett Anderson

October 9, 1930 - August 14, 2019



Eugene Hazlett Anderson was rarely called anything other than "Pug". With a spirit that was larger-than-life, and a strong work ethic, Pug will be remembered always. He was Daddy, Grandpa, Poppy and friend to many. Pug saw his final sunrise on August 14, 2019. Pug's wife, Orvella, sons Fred and Danny, and brothers Jack and Fred, preceded him in death. Pug is survived by his son Raymond Anderson of Indio, daughter Kim Zbinden of Upland, daughter Lorie Lambert of Gilroy, son David Anderson of Lucerne Valley, daughter Mary Anderson of Lemoore, son Lee Anderson of Gunnison, CO, daughter Eugena "Missy" Summers of Fontana, daughter Andrea Castagnola of Apple Valley and sister Betty Callaway of Apple Valley. Pug moved to this desert, with his family, in 1932. His father, Hazlett, worked on ranches in Lucerne Valley and Oro Grande, but would later buy his own piece of land in Victorville, and turn it into the Double Lazy A Ranch. Pug, along with his siblings, would work on the ranch, spending many hours bailing hay, and tending animals, and sometimes sneaking in a swim in the reservoir. Though Pug left the desert to serve in the Army, attend college, and start his family and career in truck driving, he would return in July 1986, and spend the rest of his life here, with his wife Orvella. Pug was an avid reader and collector, and loved a good western film. A whistle or song was always on his lips, and Pug always had a story to tell. He ran the Old Miners Days Burro Race in Big Bear for more than 30 years, and drove truck until he was 72. But of all the things he experienced in life, Pug considered his 44-year marriage to Orvella, and raising their kids his biggest accomplishment. Services for Pug will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday September 6, at Victor Valley Memorial Park at 15609 Eleventh Street in Victorville, where he will be laid to rest with his wife Orvella and son, Fred. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Happy Days Animal Haven at 40-004 Cook Street, Suite 3, Palm Desert, CA 92211 or the San Bernardino County Fire Benevolent Foundation at 7023 SVL Box, Victorville, CA 92395.

