Service Information Sunset Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary 24000 Waalew Road Apple Valley , CA 92807 (760)-247-0155

Floyd Tidwell

February 7, 1930

February 25, 2020



Floyd Tidwell, of Oak Hills, passed away on February 25, 2020 at 90 years old. Born on February 7, 1930 to AP "Ted" and Cora "Peggy" Tidwell, he spent his entire childhood in Big Bear Lake, California. Floyd began his law enforcement career in 1950 with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, progressing through the ranks, and was elected Sheriff in 1982. He also served as the Director of the Office of Public Safety for the County of San Bernardino. He was a graduate of the University of Redlands and the FBI Academy. Upon his retirement in 1990, he was appointed Sheriff-Emeritus by the County Board of Supervisors. He leaves behind an incredible legacy. Floyd had a lifelong passion for the western heritage and rodeo competition. He loved to motorhome travel, fresh water fishing, custom knife and jewelry creating, art sketching, reading, and rode tall in the saddle. He was deeply committed to his family, friends, the law enforcement profession, the Sheriff's Rangers, the Sheriff's Rodeo PRCA Event, and numerous charities and organizations. He is survived by his wife Jean; daughter Robin; sons Jeffery (Sheri) and Danial "Boone" (Shirley); stepdaughters Jeri (Raul) Bracamonte and Julie (David) Alvarez; sister-in-law Althea "Jeannie" Sollott; 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces and 1 nephew; numerous cousins; and hundreds of friends who will cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Janet; daughter Teresa Lynn and her husband Jeffrey Widener; and son Steven Wayne Tidwell. A celebration of Floyd's life will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, 24000 Waalew Road, Apple Valley, California. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Inland Empire Lighthouse for the Blind where Floyd was a Board Member for 36 years (Attn: Sandra Wood, Executive Director, 359 E. Parkcenter Circle South, San Bernardino, CA 92408; 909-884-121. / [email protected] ). Published in the Daily Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020

