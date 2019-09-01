Frances Bickford Minkins Tucker
March 1, 1937 - August 21, 2019
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Frances Bickford Minkins Tucker, beloved wife and stepmother of five children, passed away after a 20-month battle with cancer. She was 82 years old. Frances was born in Hampton, Virginia on March 1, 1937 to Betty and Bickford Minkins. She attended primary and secondary schools in Hampton. Frances obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, with a minor in Chemistry, from Hampton University in 1957. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, The Natural Science Club and Future Teachers of America. She received an M.S.E. from Indiana University with an emphasis in Zoology. She received an Ed.S. from Florida Institute of Technology in Science Education. Frances was a high school science teacher (most often chemistry) for 45 years in Virginia, Florida, Arizona and California. Frances stayed in touch with many of her students. It gave her great pleasure to keep updated on their lives. On August 4, 1979, she married Reuben Tucker Jr. They were married for 32 years, until his death. Frances is survived by her five stepchildren Michael Reuben Tucker (Dorothy), La Blanche Tucker Dorsey, Gwendolyn Tucker Oliver, Deardra Tucker Sharif (Tahir) Adrienne Tucker Lagges (Jeff), cousins Bettie Renae Meekins, Crevon Tarrance Fairfax (Frank), Rev. Mallory Tarrance (Nadine), Cecil Ann Tarrance Taylor (Calvin), Emma Stewart, Keith Stewart, Darrell Stewart, goddaughter Mia Phillips, best friend Clementine Phillips. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Tucker, Jr. and her parents, Bettie and Bickford Minkins. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, 10:00am at Victor Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, 15609 11th Street, Victorville, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia would be appreciated.
Published in the Daily Press on Sept. 3, 2019