Frances Louise Whitesides



We celebrate the life and adventures of Frances Drew Whitesides who passed away to Heaven Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 7:10 pm. Frances was shrouded in the love and care of her family, along with her identical twin sister June Drew Ebensteiner, and members of her family. God bless you Frances and Heaven gained an amazing angel! Fran Drew Whitesides's life reflected the personality and talent of a beautiful, naturally gifted, and well-known star around the world. She was a top model, and in 1950 her picture could be seen on the billboard driving into Hollywood! Fran Drew was one of the legendary famous dancers at the famous Earl Carroll's of Hollywood. She was an actress, and a top-flight attendant and designer of clothes for the famous Flying Tiger Line Airliner traveling around the world in the early 1950's. She got married to Carl Wayne Whitesides in Las Vegas's Little Brown Chapel in 1956. She was married for 46 years! Fran was an author along with her husband, Carl W. Whitesides, who wrote the fictional story based on the true accounts of her flying years with the Flying Tigers called, "The Tale of The Tiger." Her personality, wit, charm and wonderful sense of humor, will always be in the hearts of those who had the opportunity to be around her! She had the most exciting and famed life - too much to mention here, and she was the best Mom ever! Fran Drew Whitesides was a Star on Earth, and now a Star in Heaven!

