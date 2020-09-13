Gary Anthoney Olguin
March 21, 1955 - August 13, 2020
We all knew him and we all loved him…for a variety of reasons. Gary Anthoney Olguin was smart, funny, stubborn, determined, loyal, and quick-witted, but most importantly, he was loving. Gary loved life. He was born March 21, 1955 in Barstow, California and over the course of his 65 years of life, Gary had an indelible impact on everyone he met. Gary graduated in 1973 from Barstow High School, and soon after married Nancy Rae - they were married for over 41 years and lived a magical life. He has two sons and a daughter - Shane Anthoney (35), Javier Del Pilar (26), and Patricia Beltran (25), whom he loved dearly. Gary's passion revolved around his six grandkids - Abby (7), Andrew (4), Jorge (3), Emma (3), Citlaly (2), and Eliria, (3 months). Most know Gary as a son to Vina and Gillie Olguin (both deceased), and brother to Elaine (67), Lori (63), Ruben (61), Michael (59), Natalie (58), John (55) and DeAnne (50), who, like most large Barstow families, grew up together laughing, loving, and having a good time. To the many persons who worked with Gary for the nearly 24 years he spent as a classified employee at Barstow Unified School District, they would say he knew how to do everything from plumbing, to carpentry to gardening - he was a jack of all trades. But Gary believed he could have an even more positive impact on the school kids of Barstow if he went back to school to become a teacher (BA from Park College in 1999, MA from Chapman University 2002), and this is where the magic happened. Gary's love of teaching became his obsession. He taught 5th grade at both Crestline Elementary and Barstow Intermediate for over 18 years before he retired in 2018. During his time as a teacher, his sole focus was to make kids better students and people. He accomplished this by creating a motivational learning program in 2004 called EMSTU – EDUCATION MEANS SOMETHING TO US. EMSTU was designed to challenge kids to embrace education as the answer to their long-term success. To be a member of the club, kids needed to maintain a high GPA and when they did, they were allowed to wear a tie to school on Wednesdays – something Gary did every day he taught school, because Gary believed wearing a tie was symbolic of his success. The club's motto was "You Gotta Wanna" which translated into putting in the hard work yielded strong results. Gary used to tell the kids "you can take the clothes off my back, but you can never take away my education." Those who knew Gary, knew he had many loves. Nothing made him happier than cruising down the road in in his classic 1949 Plymouth with Nancy at his side. He loved camping in his vintage trailer. One of his favorite pastimes was sitting in his backyard, having coffee in the mornings and feeding the birds who frequented the many bird houses he built. Gary also was a huge advocate for the disabled because he believed what you might lack in one area, you could find strength in another. Gary Anthoney Olguin will be missed, but his impact on the lives of many people in Barstow will never be forgotten. A Memorial Mass will be said in his honor at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Barstow in the future. Date and time TBD, also a celebration dinner for ALL who wish to attend will follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.meadcares.com
