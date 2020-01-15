Gerald Francis Baker, Sr.
May 6, 1932 - November 12, 2019
Loving father and foundation of his family. Gerald ran a successful business for over 40 years and was always there with advice and wisdom for his 6 kids, 15 grand and great-grandchildren whenever they needed him. Gerald was born in New York and served in the U.S. Air Force. He lived in California his whole adult life after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force and serving in the Korean war. He ran his successful business and raised his 6 kids with his loving wife Teresa. He was held in very high regard by everyone who met him, whether it being in his personal or professional life. He is survived by his 6 kids and is now reunited in Heaven with his wonderful wife of over 60 years who sadly left us in 2012. He will be dearly missed, never forgotten,and will be held forever in our hearts.
Published in the Daily Press on Jan. 17, 2020