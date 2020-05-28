Geraldine Huntinghouse
September 2, 1942 - May 1, 2020
Geraldine Huntinghouse, Gerry, as she was called by all of her friends, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego. Gerry was a long time resident of Hesperia where she worked for the telephone company for more than 35 years before retiring. Gerry was an avid softball player and helped establish the Victor Valley's first all women softball league. Gerry is survived by a son James Huntinghouse who resides in Hesperia; a daughter Robin Huntinghouse and son-in-law Merlin Green that reside in San Diego.
Published in the Daily Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020