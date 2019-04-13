Gladys Lechner
December 5, 1928 - March 30, 2019
Gladys Lechner, 90, of Williams AZ, went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Gladys is survived by her husband and her five children: Steven Lechner of Shadow Hills CA, Martha Happs of Palmer AK, Danny Lechner of Rancho Cordova CA, John Lechner of Ridgecrest CA, and Kelly Lechner of Williams AZ. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her passing occurred one day prior to her late daughter Wendy's birthday, who passed in 1985. Gladys was a long time resident of Apple Valley from the early 70's to the late 90's. In keeping with the wishes of Gladys, there will be a small memorial service for the immediate family held at a later date. A Facebook Memorial Page was created for her and all are welcome to share their memories, pictures, and final words to her there. Also, in lieu of flowers, Gladys requested a donation made in her name to Catholic Charities USA.
Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019