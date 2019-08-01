Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Lillian (Garton) Moore. View Sign Service Information Rose Hills Company 3888 Workman Mill Rd Whittier , CA 90601 (562)-699-0921 Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys Lillian

(Garton) Moore

November 30, 1923 - July 25, 2019



July 25th was Gladys' last day on earth and her first day in Heaven. She was born on a farm 2 ½ miles southeast of Diller, Nebraska and was the youngest of ten children born to Frank and Louise Garton. She attended a rural one room school through the eighth grade and graduated from Diller High School in 1939 at the age of 15. After she graduated, she moved to town and lived with a family taking care of the children and doing housework for $3.00 a week. After three of her brothers moved to California to work in the defense industry, Gladys wanted to visit, so her brother John sent her the money for a ticket. Her visit became permanent and she lived in Ocean Park. When her sister Clara and brother-in-law also moved to Burbank, Gladys moved in with them. She and her sister caught the bus at the end of their street and rode to Lockheed where they worked on P-38's in a role similar to Rosie the Riveter. In 1942 she met Norman who was in the Navy at the time. Soon after they met, he was deployed overseas and didn't return until 1945. Gladys had moved to Burbank by then but Norman was able to track her down with the help of her best friend and future sister-in-law, Monica. They dated and were married in Las Vegas in 1946. They started their family in Bell Gardens, California and had three children, James, Susan and David. Norman passed away in 1976 and a few years later, Gladys moved to Apple Valley. She kept busy gardening, doing yard work and watching the quail, roadrunners and bunnies. She didn't often miss Church, Sunday School or Bible Study. She was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Nebraska in 1940 and has attended Ascension Lutheran Church for nearly 40 years. Gladys is survived by her son, James Moore (Kelli), Apple Valley, daughter, Susan Brooks, Apple Valley and son, David Moore (Renee), Diamond Bar. 