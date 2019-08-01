Gladys Lillian
(Garton) Moore
November 30, 1923 - July 25, 2019
July 25th was Gladys' last day on earth and her first day in Heaven. She was born on a farm 2 ½ miles southeast of Diller, Nebraska and was the youngest of ten children born to Frank and Louise Garton. She attended a rural one room school through the eighth grade and graduated from Diller High School in 1939 at the age of 15. After she graduated, she moved to town and lived with a family taking care of the children and doing housework for $3.00 a week. After three of her brothers moved to California to work in the defense industry, Gladys wanted to visit, so her brother John sent her the money for a ticket. Her visit became permanent and she lived in Ocean Park. When her sister Clara and brother-in-law also moved to Burbank, Gladys moved in with them. She and her sister caught the bus at the end of their street and rode to Lockheed where they worked on P-38's in a role similar to Rosie the Riveter. In 1942 she met Norman who was in the Navy at the time. Soon after they met, he was deployed overseas and didn't return until 1945. Gladys had moved to Burbank by then but Norman was able to track her down with the help of her best friend and future sister-in-law, Monica. They dated and were married in Las Vegas in 1946. They started their family in Bell Gardens, California and had three children, James, Susan and David. Norman passed away in 1976 and a few years later, Gladys moved to Apple Valley. She kept busy gardening, doing yard work and watching the quail, roadrunners and bunnies. She didn't often miss Church, Sunday School or Bible Study. She was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Nebraska in 1940 and has attended Ascension Lutheran Church for nearly 40 years. Gladys is survived by her son, James Moore (Kelli), Apple Valley, daughter, Susan Brooks, Apple Valley and son, David Moore (Renee), Diamond Bar. She will also be missed by her grandchildren-Lisa, Janet, Joseph, Crystal, Amanda and Melanie, 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her church family and friends. The family would like to thank those who helped take care of her during the past two years-Stacy, Kate, Norma, Lena and Chaplin Greg from Green Valley Hospice, her Pastor James Harris, Julie and Luanne. Funeral Services will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 22130 Ottawa in Apple Valley on Monday August 5th at 11:00 with reception to follow in the social hall. A graveside service will be at Rose Hills in Whittier on Tuesday morning at 11:00.
Published in the Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2019