Glenda Bayless



Trailblazer Glenda Bayless passed away after 90 amazing years, survived by her beloved husband, daughter and son. Born in a small Idaho town during the Great Depression. She was mainly raised by her grandmother, after her mother passed away during her childhood, and her father having to go find work to support his three kids. She developed a love of reading, music, and enjoyed the organ and piano. She started working at JC Penney at a young age, where she developed a very strong and determined work ethic. Glenda always had an adventurous personality, and after divorcing her first husband, she moved to California with her young daughter to the Golden State to pursue a better life. She met her beloved husband while attending Cal State Long Beach. Her husband brought a daughter and two sons into the family. A year later they had a baby boy, their only child together. Glenda eventually earned her degree in accounting and went on to get her Certified Public Accountant license, which she then went on to open her own CPA business. She worked tirelessly and was determined to succeed in a male dominated world for over 40 years. She also taught accounting at a community college. She was much admired by her clients and members of the community. She was always on the go, and was socially active in many organizations such as being on the board of Counselors at Cal State, was a member of St. Mary's Hospital Community Foundation, and many others. She won many awards such as Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year and was written up in many newspapers. On a number of the awards given, she was the first women to receive the award. She received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Cal State San Bernardino. She went on to be one of the founders, and the only chairman, of a community bank for many years, and successfully operating it until it finally merged with another bank. She and her husband were Philanthropists and provided scholarships to students looking to achieve a higher education and the American Dream! She loved to travel and explore the many wonders of the world that she read about as a young girl. She traveled with her husband to all the continents except for Antarctica, and saw all 50 states of America. Glenda left no stone unturned, and made sure to see all the interesting sites. Glenda loved her family (5 generations and growing), and enjoyed family gatherings. She will be forever remembered as a pillar of the community, tireless worker, and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Glenda will be placed to rest at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in a small, private, family only affair, due to the Coronavirus limitations and regulations. The family has asked instead of sending flowers, that you would make a donation to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation. Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020

