Glodine Denmark
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glodine Denmark.
August 5, 1925 - April 8, 2019
Glodine Denmark, 93 passed away peacefully in Hesperia, California on April 8, 2019. Glo and her husband Ted were residents of the high desert since 1955. Glo worked at Sears for over 15 years before retiring. Glo cherished her love for the Lord, her family, and dear friends. She spent her spare time gardening and quilting. Glodine is survived by her son Cliff Denmark, son Neal Denmark, 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ted and son Roland.
Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2019