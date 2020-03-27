Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grady Edward Sweatt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grady Edward Sweatt

March 1, 1990 - March 10, 2020



On March 10, 2020, the world lost a shining light. It is with great sadness that the family of Grady Edward Sweatt announce his passing at the young age of 30. In his final days he was surrounded by family and friends. Grady was born in San Diego and moved with his family to Spring Valley Lake when he was 10. His early years were spent at Lomitas Elementary School and Ranchero Middle School. He attended Sultana High School and spent his senior year at Apple Valley High School, where he graduated in 2008. Grady received his AA in Fire Science from VVC and completed the Fire Academy and EMT training. In 2017 he received his bachelor's degree in Business from Cal State San Bernardino. Prior to graduating college, he began his career at Victra. He had a tremendous work ethic and most recently served as District Manager for the High Desert Region. Grady is survived by his parents Ronald and Guadalupe, his brothers Mickey and Ronny Jr., a large and loving extended family, his young son Gavin, his step-daughter Madilynn, and the love of his life, Lauren. Simply put, Grady loved people. He connected with them, he mentored them, he befriended them, and he loved them. He touched so many lives with his vibrant personality and caring nature. He was full of humor, kindness, love and compassion. Grady was a great man, friend, co-worker, son, father and partner, and he will never be forgotten. His loyalty to those he knew was endless, and his faith in God was steadfast. A celebration of Grady's life will take place at High Desert Church after it's deemed safe for large gatherings and travel. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family during this time of need. (Grady Sweatt Memorial Fund). Grady Edward SweattMarch 1, 1990 - March 10, 2020On March 10, 2020, the world lost a shining light. It is with great sadness that the family of Grady Edward Sweatt announce his passing at the young age of 30. In his final days he was surrounded by family and friends. Grady was born in San Diego and moved with his family to Spring Valley Lake when he was 10. His early years were spent at Lomitas Elementary School and Ranchero Middle School. He attended Sultana High School and spent his senior year at Apple Valley High School, where he graduated in 2008. Grady received his AA in Fire Science from VVC and completed the Fire Academy and EMT training. In 2017 he received his bachelor's degree in Business from Cal State San Bernardino. Prior to graduating college, he began his career at Victra. He had a tremendous work ethic and most recently served as District Manager for the High Desert Region. Grady is survived by his parents Ronald and Guadalupe, his brothers Mickey and Ronny Jr., a large and loving extended family, his young son Gavin, his step-daughter Madilynn, and the love of his life, Lauren. Simply put, Grady loved people. He connected with them, he mentored them, he befriended them, and he loved them. He touched so many lives with his vibrant personality and caring nature. He was full of humor, kindness, love and compassion. Grady was a great man, friend, co-worker, son, father and partner, and he will never be forgotten. His loyalty to those he knew was endless, and his faith in God was steadfast. A celebration of Grady's life will take place at High Desert Church after it's deemed safe for large gatherings and travel. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family during this time of need. (Grady Sweatt Memorial Fund). Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020

