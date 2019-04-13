Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Marie Manning. View Sign

Gwendolyn Marie Manning

July 17, 1949 - March 19, 2019



Our beloved sister, Gwendolyn Marie Manning, passed away on March 19, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, from pneumonia. For over a decade, she struggled with health issues arising from a 2008 aortic aneurysm, which severely affected her lungs, and unfortunately after contracting pneumonia in early March 2019 she departed from this world. Gwendolyn Marie Manning was born Gwendolyn Marie Jenkins on July 17, 1949, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Called "Gwen" by her immediate family members, she was the first child born to the union of Everett and Lillie Jenkins. As the eldest child of a U.S. serviceman, Gwen moved a number of times, from her birthplace in Oklahoma City, to Biloxi, Mississippi; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Victorville, California; El Paso, Texas; Glasgow, Montana; and then back to Victorville, California. In Victorville, Gwen attended Victor Valley Senior High School and graduated from Victor Valley Senior High School in 1967. After graduating from high school, Gwen ventured to Los Angeles where she began her career as an administrative support staff person. Not long after arriving in Los Angeles, Gwen met and married Charles Manning in 1968. They remained married for 24 years and were blessed with three wonderful daughters: Nicole in 1969; Darla in 1974; and Charlene in 1981. Gwen was a loving and attentive mother. She was actively involved in the lives of her daughters and took great pride in their accomplishments. As her daughters' lives took them to the Las Vegas area, Gwen soon followed. It was in Las Vegas that she began her two final, great missions. One was to serve as a loving grandmother to her granddaughter, Kylee, and the other was to serve as the "Church Mother" for the congregation of Kingdom Life Ministry in Las Vegas. Gwen passed away on March 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Everett Jenkins, Sr. and Lillie (nee Ingram) Jenkins. 