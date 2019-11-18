Harold Edward Nobles III
"Eddie"
July 26, 1969 - November 9, 2019
Harold E. Nobles III, (Eddie) was born at George Air Force Base Hospital on July 26, 1969 to Harold and Ruth Nobles. He graduated from A.V. High School, 1987. With the exception of approximately three years in Colorado, and currently in Ft. Mohave, AZ. Harold sadly passed from this world into Heaven on November 9, 2019, in Sunrise Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada of complications following a stroke, after putting up a courageous fight of survival. He leaves behind his son Jonathen of Apple Valley, granddaughter Emily of (AZ), wife Wendy Nobles and family (AZ), parents Harold and Ruth Nobles (AV) sister Heather Nobles and son Drew Altman (Las Vegas), brother Ryan and Kathy Nobles and family (Springfield, MO). To be loved is to be in our hearts forever. His presence touched many people that will never forget and cherish his memories. Celebration of ''Eddie's'' life will be held on November 23, 2019 at 12noon, Community Christian Center, 10968 I Ave., Hesperia CA 92345; 661-202-5604; Pastor Morris.
Published in the Daily Press on Nov. 20, 2019