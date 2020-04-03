Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harris (Bill) Olson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harris (Bill) Olson

March 7, 1939 -March 17, 2020



Harris William Olson, Jr. (Bill) was born March 7, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Harris and Ellen Olson. Bill lived over half of his life in Apple Valley and was called to his eternal reward on March 17, 2020 after a valiant, multi-month health struggle complicated by symptoms of Parkinson's and dementia. Bill lived his first two years in Minneapolis before moving with his parents to Louisiana for a little more than a year. The Olsons subsequently had six more address changes in two states (Oregon and Washington) by the time he was five years old. In 1944 Bill's father found employment as a teacher and coach at Corvallis High School in Corvallis, OR. His mother, a nurse, ran a nursing home together with his father until her death in 1984. The family put down roots in Corvallis, so much so that when his father passed away in 2009 at age 100, he had lived in the house that they purchased in 1945 for more than 64 years. Bill and his two younger siblings all graduated from Corvallis High School and moved on to nearby Oregon State University. In those years, young men of college age faced the reality of military service. His local draft board "greetings" arrived only weeks before his OSU commencement. Fearing the draft, but preferring a choice, Bill volunteered for a commission in the United States Air Force. He went on to serve twenty years on active duty in three career fields: Navigator, Weapons Controller, and Social Actions. His duty stations covered seven states and three overseas assignments. Bill retired from the Air Force in 1982 at George AFB, California. Following his Air Force retirement, he worked as a financial planner for several years before becoming a California public school teacher in Adelanto School District. In 2004, after 15 years of teaching elementary students, Bill retired once again. In his Air Force travels, Bill met Patricia, who would later become his wife. Pat passed away after a short bout with cancer on November 30, 2014, a few weeks before their 43rd wedding anniversary. Bill and Pat had two children, both born in England while Bill was stationed there. Mark lives in Orange County, California, and Vicki resides in Minneapolis, MN. In addition to his children, Bill is survived by his sister Carol and brother Carlton. Bill was interred next to Pat at Sunset Hills in Apple Valley on March 31st. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Friends who wish to make a memorial gift in Bill's honor are invited to direct that gift to UNICEF, United Way, or Zion Lutheran Church.

