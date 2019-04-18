Harry Abdul
Harry Abdul, 86, of Apple Valley, passed away Monday. A resident of Apple Valley and was owner of the Crystal Hills Water Company and Crystal Hills Gravel in Lucerne Valley. Viewing will be held Monday April 22nd at noon, with funeral ceremony to begin at 1pm at Sunset Hills Chapel. Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Park.
Published in the Daily Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019