Hazel Moore Ferguson



Hazel Moore Ferguson, 59, of Dallas, made her transition from wheelchair-bound to heavenward-bound May 19, 2020. Born in California to Sarah B. and the late James M. Moore, Sr., Hazel spent her early years playing softball, dancing and enjoying time with her friends and family in Barstow, California. She graduated from Barstow High School in 1979 before going on to obtain her associates degree from Barstow College. She later decided to relocate and make Dallas, Texas her home. Hazel spent most of her time working, traveling and caring for her two children, Jamie and Jessica. She was always on the go, making friends, and simply enjoying life. In 1999, she was involved in a car accident that left her paralyzed. Although her life was forever changed, it did not stop her from being the best person she could be. Hazel was a giver. She gave whatever she could, be it money, time or advice, to those she loved. She was usually the first one up and the last to go to sleep each night, calling everyone to start and end their days. She enjoyed her church family. She accepted Christ at her home church, Northside Church of Christ in Barstow and continued her journey through fellowship with the Church of Christ at Cedar Valley in Lancaster. She is survived by her mother, Sarah B. Moore, two daughters Jamie Ferguson of Dallas and Jessica (Travis) Johnson of Longview, TX; two grandchildren, Reagan and Travis Jr.; three sisters Morselyn (Michael) Marks of Las Vegas, Betty Thomas of Dallas, and Dora (Phillip) Davenport of Maryland; two brothers James (Freddie) Moore Jr., and Luther Moore of Dallas; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James M. Moore Sr. Visitation was held June 3, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Golden Gate Funeral Home. Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. on June 4, 2020 at Laurel Land Memorial Park.

