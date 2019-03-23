Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Dolores Michael. View Sign

Helen Dolores Michael

April 29, 1933 - March 18, 2019



Helen Dolores Michael, a businesswoman and popular figure in Hesperia charitable and social circles for four decades, has died. She was 85. Helen was a proud member of the "Red Hat Ladies" social club for 30 years. The group sponsors monthly dinners or excursions to casinos or other points of interest in Southern California. She also was a longtime volunteer at The Leisure League Thrift Store in Hesperia, and made many friends as a supporter of the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Club in the city. Helen passed away Monday (March 18) at St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley. Failing health had required months of hospitalization. "My Mom had been in the hospital for so long she really missed spending time with all of her friends," son Joe Jr. said. Helen enjoyed traveling and was always bringing home trinkets like unicorns, dolls, or even baseballs for the collections of her family and many friends. Helen, along with her late husband, Joseph Michael Sr., operated a thriving vending machine business in the High Desert for 21 years, but sold "Michael's Vending" a few years after Joe Sr.'s passing in 1987. In those days, the vending business dealt largely in coins more so than dollars. "My Mom and Dad were very proud of the fact our business supplied all the quarters the Bank of America ever needed back then," Joe Jr. quipped. "B of A never needed to send out for quarters!" Born in 1933 in Elizabeth, N.J., Helen was the only child of Louis and Minnie Eilers, German immigrants who came to the U.S. in the 1920s. The small family came west for its warmer climate in the 1930s due to Minnie's health. "Mom (Helen) said they planned to move to Phoenix, but August was so hot they kept going and wound up in Riverside," Joe Jr. said. Helen was a proud alum of the Riverside Poly High School Class of 1951. Growing up, Helen's Dad always had a menagerie of critters around the family property. Instilled with a lifelong love of animals, Helen raised and loved many pets all her life. Helen was working as a dental assistant in the 1950s when she agreed to accompany her best girlfriend to a dance at the March Air Force Base NCO Club. Her pal hoped to meet a man. Helen often recalled with a chuckle that while her friend struck out that night, it was Helen who met airman Joseph Michael Sr. The smitten airman eventually proposed and the couple married September 24, 1958. The Michaels and two young sons globe-trotted to postings including Germany and Spain for a decade before the Master Sergeant mustered out at George AFB in Victorville in 1967. They decided to stay in the High Desert. Helen is survived by son William "Billy" Michael of Hesperia as well as son and daughter-in-law Joe Jr. and Linda Michael of Hesperia. Helen and Joe Sr. were preceded in death by infant middle daughter Mary who lived only 22 days. Viewing will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday March 27, at Kern Mortuary, 16120 Main St. in Hesperia. The Funeral is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday March 28 at Kern Mortuary. Helen will be interred with Joe Sr. on April 3 at Riverside National Cemetery. Helen Dolores MichaelApril 29, 1933 - March 18, 2019Helen Dolores Michael, a businesswoman and popular figure in Hesperia charitable and social circles for four decades, has died. She was 85. Helen was a proud member of the "Red Hat Ladies" social club for 30 years. The group sponsors monthly dinners or excursions to casinos or other points of interest in Southern California. She also was a longtime volunteer at The Leisure League Thrift Store in Hesperia, and made many friends as a supporter of the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Club in the city. Helen passed away Monday (March 18) at St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley. Failing health had required months of hospitalization. "My Mom had been in the hospital for so long she really missed spending time with all of her friends," son Joe Jr. said. Helen enjoyed traveling and was always bringing home trinkets like unicorns, dolls, or even baseballs for the collections of her family and many friends. Helen, along with her late husband, Joseph Michael Sr., operated a thriving vending machine business in the High Desert for 21 years, but sold "Michael's Vending" a few years after Joe Sr.'s passing in 1987. In those days, the vending business dealt largely in coins more so than dollars. "My Mom and Dad were very proud of the fact our business supplied all the quarters the Bank of America ever needed back then," Joe Jr. quipped. "B of A never needed to send out for quarters!" Born in 1933 in Elizabeth, N.J., Helen was the only child of Louis and Minnie Eilers, German immigrants who came to the U.S. in the 1920s. The small family came west for its warmer climate in the 1930s due to Minnie's health. "Mom (Helen) said they planned to move to Phoenix, but August was so hot they kept going and wound up in Riverside," Joe Jr. said. Helen was a proud alum of the Riverside Poly High School Class of 1951. Growing up, Helen's Dad always had a menagerie of critters around the family property. Instilled with a lifelong love of animals, Helen raised and loved many pets all her life. Helen was working as a dental assistant in the 1950s when she agreed to accompany her best girlfriend to a dance at the March Air Force Base NCO Club. Her pal hoped to meet a man. Helen often recalled with a chuckle that while her friend struck out that night, it was Helen who met airman Joseph Michael Sr. The smitten airman eventually proposed and the couple married September 24, 1958. The Michaels and two young sons globe-trotted to postings including Germany and Spain for a decade before the Master Sergeant mustered out at George AFB in Victorville in 1967. They decided to stay in the High Desert. Helen is survived by son William "Billy" Michael of Hesperia as well as son and daughter-in-law Joe Jr. and Linda Michael of Hesperia. Helen and Joe Sr. were preceded in death by infant middle daughter Mary who lived only 22 days. Viewing will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday March 27, at Kern Mortuary, 16120 Main St. in Hesperia. The Funeral is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday March 28 at Kern Mortuary. Helen will be interred with Joe Sr. on April 3 at Riverside National Cemetery. Funeral Home Kern Hesperia Morturary

16120 Main Street

Hesperia , CA 92345

760-244-9313 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close