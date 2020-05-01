Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Frame-Evans Chang. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Frame-Evans Chang

March 2, 1941 - April 18, 2020



Helen Frame-Evans Chang, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Apple Valley, California. A heroic Helen Frame-Evans ChangMarch 2, 1941 - April 18, 2020Helen Frame-Evans Chang, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Apple Valley, California. A heroic breast cancer survivor, she fought courageously to beat her lung cancer diagnosis, but ultimately surrendered. Helen was under the watchful care of hospice and her devoted husband, Roger, of 39 years, at the time of her passing. Helen was born on March 2, 1941 in Somerdale, New Jersey to Anna Mae and William T. Jamieson, Sr. She was the only girl in a family with six children. Growing up just after the Great Depression, with a father who continued to give to those in need, Helen developed a strong sense of nurturing and care-taking. In 1975, Helen moved from New Jersey to Apple Valley, California. She worked at the iconic Apple Valley Inn where she met Roger. They married on October 15, 1980. Helen brought two sons, Kenneth and James, to the marriage. Roger brought two children, Robert and Kelly. From serving others at the Apple Valley Inn, Helen worked at the Victorville Golf Course where she continued to serve and meet many people in the high desert. Helen's greatest accomplishment is her family. She poured everything she had into raising her children. She was their biggest cheerleader and always provided sound advice. She had a no nonsense way of sharing her thoughts and a tough love approach that went unmatched. Her sense of humor and seemingly outlandish sayings will never be forgotten. Her recipes and family traditions will be shared for generations. As much as she adored her children, the addition of her grandchildren was her ultimate joy. That tough love gave way to a complete softie. They could do no wrong. There were no rules for them to break, and no restrictions on what they were allowed to do. She became instrumental in their upbringing and care. Her brothers Leesal and Russell predeceased her. She is also predeceased by her son, James, and her great-granddaughter, Kyli. Helen leaves behind her dedicated husband, Roger. She also leaves behind her sons, Kenneth (Donna) and Robert, and her daughter, Kelly (Tony). Helen leaves 8 grandchildren: David, Christopher, Kyra, Tristan, Collin, Adelynn, Andrew, and Alexxys, as well as 6 great-grandchildren: Lexie, Dylan, Logan, Kayli, Laila, and Bella. She also leaves her brothers Harris (Kathy), William (Carol), and Robert (Lynn), along with many friends and other family members. Helen will be honored with a small, private, family only memorial. Published in the Daily Press on May 3, 2020

