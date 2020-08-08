1/1
Helen Herrera Martinez
1934 - 2020
Helen Herrera Martinez
August 10, 1934 - June 26, 2020

Helen (Nena) Herrera Martinez passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 85 years old. Helen was a native of Victorville, California, born on August 10, 1934 to Julian and Delfina Herrera. She worked at Victor Valley Community Hospital for 23 years. She later retired from Desert Valley Hospital as the Director of Environmental Services. She was known as a kind leader and was an inspiration to many. She is survived by her five children: Evangelina (Mona) Rapoza, Bertha Medina (Ronald), Nina Martinez, Celia Cachet (Edward) and Alejandro Martinez. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Raymond and Kristina Rapoza, Julia Stein (Michael), Antonio Medina (April), Armando Medina, Amelia Fay, Catelena Rockwell (Cody) and Jacob Cachat and six great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by her youngest sister, Mary Moreno (Pete), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and love for her family and many, many friends. She will be forever loved by everyone that knew her. Due to the Covid-19, no services or memorial will be held at this time.

Published in Daily Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
