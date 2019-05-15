Helen Marie Ingram

June 21, 1927 - April 30, 2019



Helen Marie Ingram, 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 30th in Apple Valley, CA. Helen was born June 21, 1927 in Denver, CO but was raised in Oregon, graduating from Bend High School. A talented soprano, Helen performed in musicals as a youth and in college. She married the love of her life, Clifford Dale Ingram, in 1946 after corresponding with him during World War II while he served in the Pacific arena. In 1960, they moved from Oregon to Trona, CA where Helen worked in the shipping department at the Westend Plant until her retirement. The couple then settled in Helendale, CA in the 1980s where they retired to a life of golf and travel. Helen became the primary caretaker for Cliff after he suffered a stroke in 2000. After being widowed in 2006, Helen was very active in several community organizations including the Red Hat Society and WAGA until her death. Helen is survived by: daughter Janice Marie Wehrheim and her husband Frank, of Ridgecrest, CA; son Scott Andrew Ingram and his wife Brenda, of Camas, WA.; three grandchildren, Sara Cristine Lattimer and her husband Bill, of Monroe, WA., Stevens Andrew Dustin and his wife AmyBeth, of Portland, OR., and Seth Ingram Dustin and his wife CarolAnn, of Happy Valley, OR; and four great-grandchildren. In accordance with Helen's wishes, no formal services will be held. Memorial donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Desert View Funeral Home is handling arrangements.