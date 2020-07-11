1/1
Helen Roessler
1928 - 2020
Helen Roessler
February 29, 1928 - June 17, 2020

"Our Loss Is Heaven's Gain"
Helen is finally reunited with the love of her life, Frank "Jack". They were married for 67 years. Helen was born in Chicago, Illinois to Albert and Caroline Kamm. She graduated valedictorian of her high school class in 1948 and went on to get her degree in nursing. It was in Chicago where she met her true love "Jackie". They married in 1951. Helen was a registered nurse for over 25 years. Twenty of those years were at Victor Valley Hospital. It was there where she made many wonderful friendships. Helen had a passion for helping others. She loved serving at the lord's table and volunteering at her church. Helen was her grandkid's biggest cheerleader. Whether at sports events, or anything else, you could always hear her cheering them on. She was also our greatest prayer warrior. Whenever special prayers were needed, we always went to her. We would say she had special connections. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Frank "Jack", parents Albert and Caroline, brother Albert, sisters Dorothy and Roberta. Helen leaves behind her six children: Marty(Mechelle), Jim(Rose-Marie), Beth(Dave), Barbara(Pat), Paula(Dennis), Julie(Mick), along with 15 grandkids, 21 great-grandkids, and many nieces and nephews. Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Desert Catholic Church on July 14th at 11:00am. Private inurnment will be at Sunset Hills. "We love you mom. You will always be forever in our hearts."

Published in Daily Press from Jul. 11 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Desert Catholic Church
