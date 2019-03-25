Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Kawakami. View Sign

Henry Kawakami

December 9, 1931 - March 10, 2019



Henry Kawakami, 87, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 peacefully at home with his wife by his side. He leaves behind his brother Frank, wife Beverly, daughters Mylynda, Valerie and Mary, stepsons Alton and Brandt, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. At 17 he enlisted in the Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a retired Executive Chef, a job which he loved. Cooking always made him happy. He loved to feed his family and friends. He will be missed greatly. Celebration of life to be held Saturday, March 30th at 12pm, at 22717 Motnocab Rd., Apple Valley. Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 27, 2019

