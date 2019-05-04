Henry Terrazas Chip
February 21, 1933 - April 9, 2019
Henry Terrazas Chip passed away on April 9, 2019 at his home in Hesperia, California, at the age of 86. He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Isabel Jimenez Chip. Henry is lovingly remembered by his six children, Mary Chip Schooler, Henry Felix Chip, David Eugene Chip, Gregory Thomas Chip, Robert Lawrence Chip and Monica Anne Walker; his grandchildren, Jesica O'Reilly, Aaron Schooler, Koah Tadeo, Steven Martin Chip, Kenna Chip, Derek Chip, Carin Leighton, and Taylor Ostrander, and his great-grandchildren, Rory O'Reilly, Ella Schooler, Olivia Schooler, Antonio Tadeo, Alex Tadeo, Caiden Chip, Madison Chip, Macie Chip, Cal Leighton and Maddox Leighton; and his brother George L. Chip. Henry was born in Columbus, New Mexico, he graduated from Hurley High School. Henry was in the United States Air Force for over 22 years. After retirement he continued in the Aerospace industry for several years. Henry will be laid to rest at the Riverside National Cemetery on Thursday, May 9, 2019 promptly at 12:45 pm, 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside. The reception will be held at the Family Funeral Chapel at 128 North Riverside Ave., Rialto from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Published in the Daily Press from May 5 to May 6, 2019