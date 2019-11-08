Hildegard (Hilde) Mueller
November 30, 1933
September 11, 2019
My wonderful mother has passed on. She was always there for her family and friends. She was loved by all that knew her. No child could ask for a more devoted and loving mother. She gave her all for us. Not many who knew her will ever understand how much she sacrificed and gave to her family. She was the best mom, best sister, best friend, best wife, best aunt and grandmother. She will be missed. You can finally rest in peace, your loving son.
Published in the Daily Press on Nov. 10, 2019