Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ida Mae Coffman

89 years young and still "Mean as Ever"

January 14, 1930 - March 7, 2019



Ida was born in Chino, California and passed away in Apple Valley, California. Ida had 3 daughters, 12 grandchildren 24 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Ida loved being a volunteer and working with children at Rancho Verde Elementary in Apple Valley. She bowled on a Vegas league at Victor Bowl for many years. She had many friends, she was loved, and will be missed by everyone that knew her. There will be a Celebration of Ida's life at the High Desert Church, 14545 Hook Blvd in Victorville, California on April 6, 2019 from 11:00am to 2:00pm in The Chapel. We loved you then, We love you now, We will love you always .......... Religious Service Information High Desert Church

14545 Hook Blvd

Victorville, CA 92394

