Ida Mae Coffman
89 years young and still "Mean as Ever"
January 14, 1930 - March 7, 2019
Ida was born in Chino, California and passed away in Apple Valley, California. Ida had 3 daughters, 12 grandchildren 24 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Ida loved being a volunteer and working with children at Rancho Verde Elementary in Apple Valley. She bowled on a Vegas league at Victor Bowl for many years. She had many friends, she was loved, and will be missed by everyone that knew her. There will be a Celebration of Ida's life at the High Desert Church, 14545 Hook Blvd in Victorville, California on April 6, 2019 from 11:00am to 2:00pm in The Chapel. We loved you then, We love you now, We will love you always ..........
High Desert Church
14545 Hook Blvd
Victorville, CA 92394
Published in the Daily Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019