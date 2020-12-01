Ingrid Trombley
March 1, 1941 - November 19, 2020
Ingrid Trombley was born in Vienna, Austria and was a longtime resident of the High Desert. A military wife for 22 years, she became a US citizen on May 29th, 1996.
Ingrid was a devout Catholic and Christ was her everyday companion. She taught CCD for many years and loved to volunteer for various causes and charities.
Ingrid passed away on November 19, 2020 in West Chester, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Dale W. Trombley. She is survived by one brother Wolfgang Zenz, children Erich Trombley (Misti), Angela Hopton (Kevin), and Janet Beans (Daniel); granddaughters Valerie Ropelato and Kirstie Johnson ; and great-granddaughters Zara and Ava Johnson.
She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ingrid's favorite charity - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
