1/1
Ingrid Trombley
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ingrid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ingrid Trombley
March 1, 1941 - November 19, 2020
Ingrid Trombley was born in Vienna, Austria and was a longtime resident of the High Desert. A military wife for 22 years, she became a US citizen on May 29th, 1996.
Ingrid was a devout Catholic and Christ was her everyday companion. She taught CCD for many years and loved to volunteer for various causes and charities.
Ingrid passed away on November 19, 2020 in West Chester, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Dale W. Trombley. She is survived by one brother Wolfgang Zenz, children Erich Trombley (Misti), Angela Hopton (Kevin), and Janet Beans (Daniel); granddaughters Valerie Ropelato and Kirstie Johnson ; and great-granddaughters Zara and Ava Johnson.
She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ingrid's favorite charity - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved