Irving L. Klousia, Jr.

Irving L. Klousia, Jr.

December 18, 1926 - March 12, 2020



Irving L. Klousia, Jr., 93, was born December 18, 1928 in Hampton, Iowa; he passed away March 12, 2020 in Apple Valley, California. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1944. Irving and his wife Helen moved out to California and resided in Apple Valley from 1958-1976; then they moved to Mesa, Arizona from 1976 to 1990; they then moved to Carson City, Nevada from 1990 to 2003, where Helen preceded Irving in death. Irving retired from the Teamster Union Local 620. He worked for Frehner Trucking and James Bond Trucking Co. from 1979-1992. He was a U.S, Army Veteran, service WWII. He loved to travel after he retired. We traveled to Canada and Alaska, traveled Alaska with a group of 20 motor homes, and was gone for 48 days on that trip. It was the best trip that either of us had taken. We traveled a lot in Arizona, and spent a lot of winter months down in Arizona. Irving is survived by his domestic partner of 17 years, Cathryn Heberling, his son Larry of LaMirada, California, a daughter Beverly Jo Gaston of Albuquerque, New Mexico and stepson Bill Valenzuela and wife Cindy Valenzuela of Ventura, California. Irving had 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Service date is pending. Published in the Daily Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020

